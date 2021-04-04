April 04, 2021
Virat Kohli's Foundation To Set Up Animal Shelters In Mumbai

The Virat Kohli Foundation has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health and Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, a Mumbai-based NGO for the purpose

PTI 04 April 2021
Virat Kohli said it's their 'dream to create a safer space for the stray animals'
India captain Virat Kohli's foundation will set up two 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of its animal welfare project. (More Cricket News)

The Virat Kohli Foundation has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health and Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, a Mumbai-based NGO for the purpose.

The shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA).

The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals - dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed.

Kohli will also sponsor ambulances.

"It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals," Kohli said.

