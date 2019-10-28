Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Sparkle As Cricketers Celebrate Diwali

India's power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, once again took to social media to showcase their cute Diwali photographs, sending their fans into 'gaga' mode.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted some beautiful photographs with his spouse. He captioned it as, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all."

Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/36Gr0aA6ae — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress also took to Twitter and captioned her post as, "Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph."

Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/QupvcXjcMT — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2019

In the pictures, Virat is seen wearing a white shirt coupled with an overcoat and matching pants. Meanwhile, Anushka looks simply ravishing, with a lehenga followed with glittery jewelry.

Other India national cricket team players also took to Twitter to pass on their Diwali greetings.

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Happy Diwali to all my fellow Indians. Let’s hope this Diwali brings more light and shine to us. Let’s light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers. It was horrible to see them this scared."

Happy Diwali to all my fellow Indians. Let’s hope this Diwali brings more light and shine to us. Let’s light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers. It was horrible to see them this scared. pic.twitter.com/2TGmx8sYoa — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 27, 2019

Test expert, Cheteshwar Pujara posted a photo captioned as, "May this festive season bring peace and prosperity to all."

May this festive season bring peace and prosperity to all. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/FkibeZmmRU — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 28, 2019

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant posted a simple caption with a picture, "Happy diwali."

Jasprit Bumrah also posted a simple caption, "Happy Diwali."

Mohammad Shami posted, "May the beauty of the festival of lights fill your home with happiness and my the new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity in your life. Wish you and family a very Happy Diwali safe Diwali!!"

May the beauty of the festival of lights fill your home with happiness and my the new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity in your life. Wish you and family a very Happy Diwali safe Diwali!! pic.twitter.com/xhSyteic9C — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 27, 2019

Hardik Pandya tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. This Diwali celebrate a pollution free Diwali with @SinDenim."

Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. This Diwali celebrate a pollution free Diwali with @SinDenim pic.twitter.com/SLb4KrNkgY — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 27, 2019

Legend Sachin Tendulkar also passed on his wishes. He tweeted, "A very happy diwali to everyone."

à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤³à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤­à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾.



A very happy diwali to everyone. pic.twitter.com/CwHdCjj3R6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted, "Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali".

Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali. âÂÂÂ¨â­ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/22enjIhGKB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 27, 2019

"Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy. #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019", tweeted Ravi Shastri.

Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019 pic.twitter.com/FZ2Z3Voheo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 27, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, "Happy Deepavalli to all."

Happy Deepavalli to all.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Gh9Hofzi9c — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 27, 2019

Ishant Sharma said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy and a Safe Diwali from us to you!"

Wishing everyone a very Happy and a Safe Diwali from us to you! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¨ @PratimaSinghBB pic.twitter.com/dz3MPG3wpI — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 27, 2019

"May your path be always lit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ and may there be happiness , love and light in your lives. May you celebrate dhoom dhaam se #HappyDeepavali", tweeted Virender Sehwag.

May your path be always lit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ and may there be happiness , love and light in your lives. May you celebrate dhoom dhaam se

#HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/ObZPCZw48z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2019

Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali. âÂÂÂ¨ pic.twitter.com/RGFnOuAsrE — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 27, 2019

"Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali", tweeted Anil Kumble.

Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. I insist everyone to have an eco friendly Diwali. pic.twitter.com/8N2q4QYFtE — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) October 27, 2019

"Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. I insist everyone to have an eco friendly Diwali", tweeted Hanuma Vihari.