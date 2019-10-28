Poshan
﻿
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Sparkle As Cricketers Celebrate Diwali

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma participated in a photoshoot to post photos for Diwali. The rest of the Indian cricket fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma also passed on their wishes.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2019
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for Diwali photographs in a shoot.
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-10-28T13:53:47+0530

India's power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, once again took to social media to showcase their cute Diwali photographs, sending their fans into 'gaga' mode.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted some beautiful photographs with his spouse. He captioned it as, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all."

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress also took to Twitter and captioned her post as, "Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph."

In the pictures, Virat is seen wearing a white shirt coupled with an overcoat and matching pants. Meanwhile, Anushka looks simply ravishing, with a lehenga followed with glittery jewelry.

Other India national cricket team players also took to Twitter to pass on their Diwali greetings. 

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Happy Diwali to all my fellow Indians. Let’s hope this Diwali brings more  light and shine to us. Let’s light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers. It was horrible to see them this scared."

Test expert, Cheteshwar Pujara posted a photo captioned as, "May this festive season bring peace and prosperity to all."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant posted a simple caption with a picture, "Happy diwali."

Jasprit Bumrah also posted a simple caption, "Happy Diwali."

Mohammad Shami posted, "May the beauty of the festival of lights fill your home with happiness and my the new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity in your life. Wish you and family a very Happy Diwali safe Diwali!!" 

Hardik Pandya tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali. This Diwali celebrate a pollution free Diwali with @SinDenim."

Legend Sachin Tendulkar also passed on his wishes. He tweeted, "A very happy diwali to everyone."

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted, "Let the joy and spirit of Diwali give you and your family light, peace, prosperity and happiness. Wishing all of you a very #HappyDiwali".

"Wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous #Diwali. Let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy. #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019", tweeted Ravi Shastri.

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, "Happy Deepavalli to all."

Ishant Sharma said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy and a Safe Diwali from us to you!"

"May your path be always lit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ and may there be happiness , love and light in your lives. May you celebrate dhoom dhaam se #HappyDeepavali", tweeted Virender Sehwag.

"Hope this Deepavali gives you and your family lots of joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Deepavali", tweeted Anil Kumble. 

"Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. I insist everyone to have an eco friendly Diwali", tweeted Hanuma Vihari.

Outlook VIDEOS





