Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Cancels USA Vs Ireland First One-Dayer In Fort Lauderdale

One umpire among the match officials was found to be Covid-19 positive while the other three are deemed closed contacts. This left all the four umpires unavailable for the first ODI on Sunday.

The second and third ODIs between USA and Ireland on December 28 and 30 respectively will go ahead as planned. | ICC

outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T11:42:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:42 am

The first ODI between USA and Ireland on Sunday has been cancelled after a positive Covid-19 case was reported among the umpiring team, USA Cricket said. (More Cricket News)

It said one umpire tested positive for Covid-19, but the other three scheduled to officiate were deemed close contacts, so none of the crew would be available for the match.

The first One Day International in the Dafabet USA v Ireland Men’s International Series scheduled for Boxing Day has unfortunately been cancelled this evening due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team of Match Officials during the ongoing testing as part of the series’ COVID managed environment," USA Cricket said in a statement. 

"This has left all 4 of the umpires unavailable for the first ODI with the 3 negative tested umpires being deemed as close contacts to the 1 positive case.

"The 2nd and 3rd ODIs, currently scheduled for the 28th and 30th of December, will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required," the statement further added.

The second one-day match is scheduled for Tuesday and the third next Thursday, both also in Fort Lauderdale. The teams split a two-match T20 International series, with the USA upsetting Ireland in the first match but Ireland winning the second.

