﻿
US Open: India's Sumit Nagal Qualifies For Main Draw, Set To Face Roger Federer In First Round

Sumit Nagal is not the only Indian to have qualified for this year's US Open main draw. He will join Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2019
2019-08-24T10:59:09+0530

Tennis ace Sumit Nagar qualified for the US Open main draw after defeating Pan American Games gold medallist Joao Menezes of Brazil 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on August 23. He also became the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw after advancing through the qualifying tournament. He will be facing Roger Federer in the first round on August 27, 5:45 AM.

Nagal is not the only Indian to have qualified for this year's US Open. He will join Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

ALSO READ: Davis Cup: India-Pakistan Tie Postponed To November

Gunneswaran is ranked 89 in the world, which gave him an automatic seeding in the main draw. He will be facing Cincinnati Masters winner Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

This also marks Nagar's first Grand Slam main draw appearance and also his third at the ATP Tour main draw level.

