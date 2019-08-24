US Open: India's Sumit Nagal Qualifies For Main Draw, Set To Face Roger Federer In First Round

Tennis ace Sumit Nagar qualified for the US Open main draw after defeating Pan American Games gold medallist Joao Menezes of Brazil 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on August 23. He also became the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw after advancing through the qualifying tournament. He will be facing Roger Federer in the first round on August 27, 5:45 AM.

Nagal is not the only Indian to have qualified for this year's US Open. He will join Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

AND HE DID IT!



22-year-old Sumit Nagal through to the main draw of the #USOpen2019. He will face Roger Federer in first round.



the last time two Indian men's singles players were in the main draw was in 1998: Bhupati & Leander in Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QgSt6rbheH — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 24, 2019

Gunneswaran is ranked 89 in the world, which gave him an automatic seeding in the main draw. He will be facing Cincinnati Masters winner Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

This also marks Nagar's first Grand Slam main draw appearance and also his third at the ATP Tour main draw level.