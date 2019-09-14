﻿
US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Receives Customised WWE Belt

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Grand Slam as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final on September 8. She posted a photo with the customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Championship belt on Twitter.

14 September 2019
US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Receives Customised WWE Belt
In the customised belt, Bianca Andreescu's full name is written along with the US Open logo.
US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Receives Customised WWE Belt
US Open winner, Canada's Bianca Andreescu, received a customised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Championship belt on Friday.

"Thank you @WWE for the gift!! Who trynna square up?" Bianca tweeted along with a picture with the belt.

In the customised belt, Bianca's full name is written along with the US Open logo.

The 19-year-old became the first Canadian to win the Grand Slam as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the final on September 8.

Andreescu recorded an easy win in the first set as she displayed an aggressive display of tennis on the court and she did not allow American tennis player Serena to get any momentum. Andreescu wrapped up the first set 6-3.

The second set was a closely fought affair as both Serena and Andreescu went back and forth, but the Canadian was able to hold her own and she ended up winning the second set 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

With this loss, Serena lost her second US Open final in a row. She was defeated in 2018 by Japan's Naomi Osaka. But the match is remembered for Serena's on-court spat with chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Serena was looking to win her 24th major title, but she was not able to achieve the feat.

Earlier, England cricket team also received the customised WWE Championship title after their heroic win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand. The customised WWE Championship title featured the iconic crown and three lions in gold.

