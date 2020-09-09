September 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Overpowers Shelby Rogers En Route To Semis

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Overpowers Shelby Rogers En Route To Semis

Naomi Osaka – the 2018 champion and former world number one – was too good for Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 at Flushing Meadows

Omnisport 09 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Overpowers Shelby Rogers En Route To Semis
Naomi Osaka asks for a review during her US Open 2020 quarter-final match against Shelby Rogers
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Overpowers Shelby Rogers En Route To Semis
outlookindia.com
2020-09-09T09:06:46+05:30

Naomi Osaka moved a step closer to a second US Open title after advancing to the semi-finals at the expense of Shelby Rogers. (More Tennis News)

Osaka – the 2018 champion and former world number one – was too good for Rogers 6-3 6-4 at Flushing Meadows early Wednesday morning.

A two-time grand slam champion, Osaka was 0-3 against Rogers heading into the quarter-final but the fourth seed finally ended her drought thanks to 24 winners and just eight unforced errors.

Osaka – who has claimed the US Open and Australian Open on the two occasions she has progressed beyond the fourth round of a slam – will face Jennifer Brady in the semi-finals.

It was an evening opening on Arthur Ashe Stadium behind closed doors, a showdown from the baseline under lights.

Osaka earned the first break-point chance in the sixth game, but Rogers caught the line with an aggressive cross-court winner to fend it off.

However, Osaka had a second chance to claim the break after Rogers sent a forehand long and another wayward shot gifted the Japanese star a 4-2 lead following a tense game.

Rogers, though, hit back immediately, smashing a ferocious winner on a second serve to reclaim the break, only for Osaka to break to love to restore her cushion with some powerful baseline hitting as she served out the set.

World number 93 Rogers – who was sidelined for 13 months in 2018 and 2019 due to a knee injury and was unranked as recently as last April – continued to play with aggression but she came unstuck in the third game, another stray forehand seeing Osaka move 2-1 ahead with the break.

Rogers tried to stay in the contest, but Osaka never looked back en route to the final four of a slam for the first time since winning the 2019 Australian Open.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN  

Osaka [4] bt Rogers 6-3 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS   

Osaka – 24/8
Rogers – 23/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS   

Osaka – 7/1
Rogers –  3/2

BREAK POINTS WON    

Osaka – 3/5
Rogers – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE   

Osaka – 48
Rogers – 61

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE   

Osaka – 83/69
Rogers – 66/33

TOTAL POINTS   

Osaka – 67
Rogers – 45

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev Guts It Out Against Borna Coric To Book Semi-final Berth

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Naomi Osaka Tennis US Open Grand Slam Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×