US Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Move To Second Round; Leander Paes Out

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov knocked out French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of the US Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win on Friday (August 30).

31 August 2019
US Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Move To Second Round; Leander Paes Out
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have made an impressive start to their US Open men's doubles campaign.
US Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Move To Second Round; Leander Paes Out
India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men's doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran. (TENNIS NEWS

Bopanna and his Canadian partner knocked out formidable fourth-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in just 55 minutes on Friday (August 30). 

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve twice but broke their rivals six times out of seven chances.

Paes and Argentina's Guillermo Duran lost 5-7, 2-6 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Norway's Casper Ruud.

Divij Sharan and Monaco's Hugo Nys had also lost their first round to Robert Carballes Baena and Federico Delbonis on Thursday (August 29). 

