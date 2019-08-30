US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Into Third Round After Thanasi Kokkinakis Withdrawal

Rafael Nadal received a walkover into the third round of the US Open after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their second-round match. (TENNIS NEWS)

Spanish star Nadal – the second seed – was due to close out Thursday's evening session against Kokkinakis on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer Passes Damir Dzumhur Test, Enters Round 3

However, the 18-time grand slam champion will now be able to rest ahead of his third-round encounter after Kokkinakis was forced to end his participation in the tournament.

Marin Cilic's match with Cedrik-Marcel Stebe was moved from Louis Armstrong to Ashe to fill the void.

Nadal will face Hyeon Chung in the third round at Flushing Meadows as the 33-year-old eyes a fourth US Open title.