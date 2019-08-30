﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Into Third Round After Thanasi Kokkinakis Withdrawal

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Into Third Round After Thanasi Kokkinakis Withdrawal

Thanasi Kokkinakis' late withdrawal has provided Rafael Nadal with the chance to rest ahead of Round 3 at the US Open.

Omnisport 30 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Into Third Round After Thanasi Kokkinakis Withdrawal
Rafael Nadal will face Hyeon Chung in the third round at the US Open.
AP
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Into Third Round After Thanasi Kokkinakis Withdrawal
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T08:46:17+0530

Rafael Nadal received a walkover into the third round of the US Open after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their second-round match. (TENNIS NEWS

Spanish star Nadal – the second seed – was due to close out Thursday's evening session against Kokkinakis on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

ALSO READ: Roger Federer Passes Damir Dzumhur Test, Enters Round 3

However, the 18-time grand slam champion will now be able to rest ahead of his third-round encounter after Kokkinakis was forced to end his participation in the tournament.

Marin Cilic's match with Cedrik-Marcel Stebe was moved from Louis Armstrong to Ashe to fill the void.

Nadal will face Hyeon Chung in the third round at Flushing Meadows as the 33-year-old eyes a fourth US Open title.

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Rafael Nadal New York US Open Tennis Sports
Next Story : Army Chief Bipin Rawat To Visit Srinagar Today For The First Time After Revocation Of Article 370: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters