﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Begins Pursuit Of Fourth Title In Dominant Fashion

US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Begins Pursuit Of Fourth Title In Dominant Fashion

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Omnisport 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Begins Pursuit Of Fourth Title In Dominant Fashion
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after defeating Roberto Carballes Baena, of Spain, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Monday (August 26).
AP
US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Begins Pursuit Of Fourth Title In Dominant Fashion
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T09:31:07+0530

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a serene start to his US Open title defence, turning in a classy display to ease away from Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS NEWS

The brilliant World No. 1 almost appeared to be entertaining his opponent's brave efforts early on, saving his first break of the match for the final game of the opener.

But then Djokovic accelerated out of sight and Carballes Baena simply had no answer, adding his name to the list of opponents who cannot get near the Serbian on this form.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams Beats Maria Sharapova For 19th Time In A Row

Title number four in New York - and a third major triumph of the year - is in Djokovic's sights as he moves through to round two, where he will meet Sam Querrey or Juan Ignacio Londero.

It did not take long for Carballes Baena, playing Djokovic for the first time, to get a taste of what might be to come. The Spaniard had to fend off three break points before holding in a first service game that lasted close to 10 minutes.

ALSO READ: US Open - Prajnesh Gunneswaran Bows Out With A Straight Sets Defeat To Daniil Medvedev

But Carballes Baena would not be easily outmanoeuvred and cancelled out another two opportunities in the eighth game, briefly getting the better of Djokovic's outstanding defence.

Indeed, the underdog then took the match to the Serbian but this time merely prompted a cutting response, the set sealed in the top seed's favour after some fine work at the net.

Djokovic moved through the gears and broke immediately in the second, working his opponent into the ground as the early entertainment gave way to an inevitable outcome, with Carballes Baena conceding another tired break.

The World No. 76 tried to stick with Djokovic again at the start of the third, only to go long on break point and set up a swift and straightforward finish.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Novak Djokovic New York US Open Tennis Sports
Next Story : Militants Kill Gujjar Man, Abduct Another in Kashmir's Pulwama
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters