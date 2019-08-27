﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  US Open 2019: Carlos Ramos Not Umpiring Me? I Don't Know Who That Is – Serena Williams

US Open 2019: Carlos Ramos Not Umpiring Me? I Don't Know Who That Is – Serena Williams

"I don't know who that is," Serena Williams said when asked about Carlos Ramos at the US Open.

Omnisport 27 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
US Open 2019: Carlos Ramos Not Umpiring Me? I Don't Know Who That Is – Serena Williams
Ramos will not umpire Williams during the US Open after the pair infamously clashed during last year's final, which the American lost to Naomi Osaka.
Getty Images
US Open 2019: Carlos Ramos Not Umpiring Me? I Don't Know Who That Is – Serena Williams
outlookindia.com
2019-08-27T17:32:32+0530

Serena Williams offered a terse response when asked about the decision to not have Carlos Ramos as part of her matches, claiming she did not know who the umpire was.

Ramos will not umpire Williams during the US Open after the pair infamously clashed during last year's final, which the American lost to Naomi Osaka.

Williams had a meltdown during the decider and was involved in numerous altercations with Ramos, calling the umpire a "liar" and "thief" after he initially gave her a warning for coaching.

After her 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Maria Sharapova in the first round on Monday, Williams was asked about the United States Tennis Association's decision not to have Ramos umpire her matches.

"Yeah, I don't know who that is," Williams responded.

Williams was in impressive form against Sharapova, needing just 59 minutes to claim her 19th straight victory over the Russian.

ALSO READ: US Open 2019: Serena Williams Beats Maria Sharapova For 19th Time In A Row, Advances To Second Round

It was also Williams' 20th win in 22 meetings with Sharapova and the 23-time grand slam winner said the match-up just seemed to suit her.

"I just feel like her game really matches up well against mine. I always said her ball somehow lands in my strike zone," she said.

"I don't know. It's just perfect for me."

Williams entered the year's final major having retired during the Rogers Cup final and pulled out of Cincinnati, but the 37-year-old played down any concerns over her back injury.

"Yeah, back feels good. I thought I could finagle and play in Cincy. Last-minute decision that I definitely couldn't," she said.

"I got some more training in, yeah."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Maria Sharapova Serena Williams Tennis Sports
Next Story : Hyundai Venue To Get 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine From Kia Seltos
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters