Uruguay Vs Colombia, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa America 2021, 3rd Quarter-final

They are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. But Uruguay have so far failed to sparkle in the 47th edition of CONMEBOL Copa America. Now, they meet 2001 champions Colombia for a place in the semi-finals, where they will meet either Argentina or Ecuador. (More Football News)

Going by their quarter-final fixtures, a mouth-watering Argentina vs Uruguay last-four meeting is very likely. But both the teams will first need to conquer their respective last-eight opponents. Uruguay, who finished second to 14-time champions Argentina in Group A, will start as favourites against Colombia in Brasilia. Minutes later, Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Ecuador in Goiania.

Oscar Tabarez's men won two, lost one and drew in their Group A engagements. They lost to Argentina 1-0, then played out a 1-1 draw with Chile. But they finished strongly by beating Bolivia 2-0 and Paraguay 1-0.

Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia started their Group B engagements with a 1-0 win against Ecuador, then played out a goalless draw with Venezuela, before losing to Peru and Brazil, both by 1-2. Yet, they still finished third in the group.

And now they meet in the quarter-final stage for the second time in history. The previous clash was in 1993: draw 1-1 and the Cafeteros advanced to the next round from penalty shootout.

Head-to-head: Uruguay have a positive balance in the last six games against Colombia for the CONMEBOL Copa America. The Uruguayans register four victories, one draw and only one defeat.

This is their 43rd meeting between Uruguay and Colombia. Uruguay lead head-to-head record 20-13, with nine draws. And Uruguay are unbeaten in their last three matches against Colombia, winning two of those.

Match and telecast details

Match: Third quarter-final match of Copa America 2021, between Uruguay and Colombia

Date: July 4 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Key stats

Uruguay have lost only one of the last nine games played in Copa America (W5, D3). They have two consecutive victories, something that they had not achieved in the same edition of the tournament since 2011, when they ended up becoming champions.

Uruguay and Paraguay are the only teams that have not conceded goals in the second half of their meetings in the current Copa America.

Colombian player, Yerry Mina, is the Copa America player who has won most aerial duels with 20.

Likely XIs

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nandez, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo; Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe; Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata

Squads

Uruguay: GK - Fernando Muslera, Martin Campana, Sergio Rochet; Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Ronald Araujo, Camilo Candido, Giovanni Gonzalez, Matias Vina, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres; MF - Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas De La Cruz, Nahitan Nandez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Brian Rodriguez, Fernando Gorriaran; FW - Luis Suarez, Maxi Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo

Head coach: Oscar Tabarez

Colombia: GK - David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana; DF - Stefan Medina, Oscar Murillo, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Yerry Mina, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Frank Fabra; MF - Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Edwin Cardona, Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Sebastian Perez, Baldomero Perlaza, Leandro Campaz; FW - Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel, Luis Diaz, Rafael Santos Borre, Miguel Borja, Alfredo Morelos, Yimmi Chara.

Head coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

