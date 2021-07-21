UNTOLD: Nexflix To Air Docuseries On American Sports

A couple of days after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, streaming giant Netflix will bring its sports docuseries, 'UNTOLD', which will dive deep into epic American sports moments. (More Sports News)

Announcing the series on Tuesday, directors and co-executive producers Chapman Way and Maclain Way said in a statement: Sports "crosses politics. It permeates culture. We’ve tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it’s so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people.”

The five-part docuseries will air weekly with each 80-minute film with the premiere on August 10.

The series will have stand-alone parts on Caitlyn Jenner’s reflections about winning an Olympic gold medal, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl, and other controversial sports moments, reports AP.

Meanwhile, Jenner will run for California governor as a Republican. Jenner came out as transgender in 2015. She won a gold medal at the Montreal Games in 1976.

The US is sending 613 athletes to compete in 35 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, which will run from July 23 to August 8. The country will compete in all sports except field hockey and handball.

