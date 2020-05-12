May 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ukraine Striker Artem Besedin Banned For Soviet Space Stimulant Use

Ukraine Striker Artem Besedin Banned For Soviet Space Stimulant Use

Artem Besedin had in his system traces of the prohibited stimulant Fonturacetam, originally produced in 1983 to help astronauts from the former Soviet Union combat tiredness in space

Agencies 12 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Ukraine Striker Artem Besedin Banned For Soviet Space Stimulant Use
Artem Besedin
Courtesy: Twitter (@dynamokyiven)
Ukraine Striker Artem Besedin Banned For Soviet Space Stimulant Use
outlookindia.com
2020-05-12T21:10:48+0530

Dynamo Kiev's Ukraine forward Artem Besedin was banned on Tuesday for a year after failing a drug test at a Europa League match, UEFA announced. (More Football News)

The 24-year-old had in his system traces of the prohibited stimulant Fonturacetam, originally produced in 1983 to help astronauts from the former Soviet Union combat tiredness in space.

Besedin was tested after Dynamo's November 28 loss to Malmo in the Europa League group stage.

The UEFA suspension runs until December 19 with the player opting not to appeal the sanction.

Besedin, who joined Dynamo in 2015, has 13 international caps to his name.

(AFP)

Next Story >>

Sports Ministry 'Cannot Rush Into Decision' On Resumption Of Outdoor Training In Track And Field

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Anti-Doping World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) UEFA Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos