July 14, 2021
UK To Ban Online Racists From Games After Euro 2020 Uproar

Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a 'relevant offence' linked to a match

Agencies 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:46 pm
People take the knee during an anti-racism protest near a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford, on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021.
AP Photo/Jon Super
2021-07-14T20:46:08+05:30

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from attending soccer matches after three members of England's national team were targeted following its loss in the European Championship final. (More Football News)

Johnson on Wednesday condemned the abuse leveled at three Black players after they failed to score penalties in England's shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

And Johnson told the House of Commons it was time to act. The government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches, he said.

“What we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match,'' Johnson said during his weekly prime minister's questions session.

“No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses.”

Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behavior or possession of weapons.

(AP)

