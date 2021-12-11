Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
UEFA Scraps Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Encounter, Covid-Hit Spurs Risk Forfeit

Tottenham Hotspur also had their Premier League game against Brighton postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Forfeiting the game against Rennes would mean Spurs' ouster from Europa Conference League.

Eight Tottenham Hotspur players and five members of staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. | File photo

2021-12-11T20:40:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 8:40 pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s postponed UEFA Europa Conference League game against Rennes will not be played, the European body said on Saturday, putting Spurs at risk of having to forfeit the match and be eliminated from the competition. (More Football News)

Tottenham said this week it couldn’t play Thursday as scheduled because of its COVID-19 outbreak that also forced the postponement of the team’s Premier League 2021-22 match at Brighton on Sunday.

The French club accused Tottenham of making a “unilateral decision” to postpone the game, and UEFA announced early Saturday that the clubs had not been able to agree on a date to reschedule the match. “Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found,” UEFA said.

The match is the last of the group stage of the competition, with Tottenham needing a win to finish second in the group. A draw or a loss would eliminate the London club. Rennes has already clinched first place in the group.

UEFA said the game will be referred to its disciplinary body for a ruling “in accordance with Annex J” of its competition regulations. Those regulations state that if a game that was postponed because of Covid-19 cases cannot be rescheduled, the team that couldn’t play on the original date will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss.

Eight Tottenham Hotspur players and five members of staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. The team also closed its training center as a precaution.

Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League (EPL) UEFA Europa Conference League UEFA Rennes COVID 19
