UEFA Invites Christian Eriksen To Euro 2020 Final

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life. (More Football News)

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team's opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

(AP)

