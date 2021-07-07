July 07, 2021
UEFA Invites Christian Eriksen To Euro 2020 Final

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday

Agencies 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:24 am
Danish supporters hold a banner for Christian Eriksen, during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark, at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Ozan Kose, Pool via AP
UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life. (More Football News)

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team's opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

(AP)

