The Old Lady are all but confirmed to win yet another Serie A title, but their continental campaign has faced a roadblock in the form of Atletico Madrid.

Having beaten 0-2 in the away, first-leg tie in Madrid, Juventus will need all the tricks in their back to overturn a two-goal deficit and make the last eight of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign.

And having a serial winner like Cristiano Ronaldo sure helps their cause. But how effective the Portuguese superstar will be against a well-oiled machine like Atleti still remains a question.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: UEFA Champions League, the second leg of round 16 clash between Juventus and Atletico Madrid

Date: March 13 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv, JioTV

Key facts:

- Juventus have won six of nine round of 16 ties;

- Atleti are unbeaten in four matches at Italian clubs;

- Ronaldo has 22 goals in 32 games against Atletico;

- Atletico are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 Champions League matches

Likely XIs:

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Unavailable: Khedira (heart), Alex Sandro (suspended), Barzagli (thigh), De Sciglio (thigh), Douglas Costa (thigh)

Note: Matuidi misses next match if he is booked

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, Godin, Juanfran; Koke, Rodrigo, Niguez, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata

Unavailable: Diego Costa (suspended), Hernandez (knee), Filipe Luis (calf), Partey (suspended)

Note: Angel Correa, Filipe Luis, Gimenez, Griezmann miss next match if booked.

Manager: Diego Simeone

Match referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

Form guide (latest first):

Juventus: WWWLWWDLWW

Atletico Madrid: WWWWWLLWDW