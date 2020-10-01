October 01, 2020
Corona
UCL Draw: Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo To Meet In Champions League Group Stage - Check Who Play Whom

Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their rivalry in the group stage of the Champions League

Omnisport 01 October 2020
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T22:19:44+05:30

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will do battle in the 2020/21 Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were drawn in the same group. (More Football News)

LaLiga giants Barca and Serie A champions Juve were paired together in Group G, along with Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros. 

Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other five times in the Champions League, the former on the winning side twice and as many matches ending in a draw.  While Ronaldo has managed a solitary win, he has failed to score in their previous meetings.

Bayern Munich, who defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time in Lisbon in August, will come up against Atletico Madrid in Group A.

PSG were drawn with Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in what looks a tough Group H, while Liverpool - winners of the competition in 2019 - will lock horns with Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in Group D. 

Real Madrid are in Group B with Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter and Borussia Monchengladbach, while Europa League holders Sevilla have Chelsea for company in Group E, along with Krasnodar and Rennes. 

Group C comprises of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille, while Zenit, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio are joined by Club Brugge in Group F. 

The final will be staged at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29, 2021.

Champions League group stage draw:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow 
Group B: Real Madrid,  Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Borussia Monchengladbach 
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille 
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland 
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes 
Group F: Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge 
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros 
Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

