Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Ahead Of Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton's record-extending 102nd pole saw him finish .13 seconds ahead of Bottas and .33 clear of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Ahead Of Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, with his award for winning pole position after the end of qualifying Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. | Umit Bektas/Pool Photo via AP

Trending

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Ahead Of Valtteri Bottas
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T21:01:33+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 9:01 pm

Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third. (More Sports News)

But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will start 11th on Sunday. It means Bottas will be on the front row with Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc just behind in third, alongside AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in fourth, after a strong final lap from Gasly.

Hamilton's record-extending 102nd pole saw him finish .13 seconds ahead of Bottas and .33 clear of Verstappen's Red Bull.

“It was a tricky session, there were still some damp patches (on track),” Hamilton said. “I imagine tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up. We've got the long straight down the back, so we'll see what we can do.”

Hamilton will go for a record-extending 101st F1 win while Verstappen chases an 18th.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Verstappen felt the car improved after some complications in Friday's two practice sessions.

“The laps were quite good. We lost a bit down the straight, we'll have to look into that. Overall, quite a decent recovery from yesterday," Verstappen said.

“Let's wait and see what the weather will do overnight. Let's see how competitive we will be in the race. Obviously tire wear is quite high around this track. But the track is very fun to drive.”

Bottas is still seeking his first win of the season and could get it this time with Hamilton perhaps too far back to challenge.

"I'm on pole so should be good," the Finnish driver said. “I'll focus on my own race tomorrow and try to keep up the good pace.”

As the afternoon rain started to fall, drivers tried to do quick early laps in Q1 before the track got too wet.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. spun off track and got back on, as did AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, while Hamilton went wide on Turn 5.

Hamilton topped Q1 ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, while McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo — winner of eight F1 races — was the biggest name among the five knocked out of it.

“I struggled to get more out of the soft tires," Ricciardo said. “No excuses.”

Although Hamilton again topped Q2 ahead of Bottas and Verstappen, he also complained of not getting enough heat into his tires.

Leclerc had an issue with downforce and lost the rear of his Ferrari as he slid off track midway through Q2. That damaged his tires a little and put him at risk of not qualifying for Q3. But the driver from Monaco got through on his last lap, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel missed out for Aston Martin.

The 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) Istanbul Park circuit was fairly dry by Q3 and Hamilton took control without too much trouble.

He leads Verstappen by two points in a thrilling title race but could well be overtaken by the Dutchman. Hamilton trails Verstappen 7-5 for wins and 7-4 for poles this season and there are six races to go after Turkey.

Earlier, Gasly posted the fastest time in a rainy third and final practice. He led from Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Verstappen. Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part because he was saving tires for qualifying.

The final session was halted for a few minutes approaching the halfway point when Williams driver George Russell went off the track and into gravel.

Verstappen, Vettel and Leclerc all did 360-degree spins before regaining control of their cars.

Sainz Jr. starts from last after a complete engine change earlier this week.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Valtteri Bottas Istanbul Turkey Motorsport F1 Mercedes F1 Formula One Grand Prix Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

PR Sreejesh, Veteran India Hockey Goalie, Hopes To Compete In Paris Olympics

PR Sreejesh, Veteran India Hockey Goalie, Hopes To Compete In Paris Olympics

I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC Rout Corbett FC 5-1

Shikha Pandey Stakes Her Claim To 'Ball Of The Century' With Ripper Of A Delivery - MUST WATCH

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd T20: Where To See Live And Match Timing

Nepal Vs India, SAFF Championship, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Football Team's Must-win Game

Motera Best Venue For Hosting Olympics, India In Talks With IOC For 2036 Games: Narinder Batra

Saina Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money Coming With Badminton

Harmanpreet Kaur Demands 'More Responsibility' After India Women's Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20: India Suffer 4-wicket Defeat, Lose Multi-format Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20: India Suffer 4-wicket Defeat, Lose Multi-format Series

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1, DC Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals

T20 World Cup: ACB Appoints Andy Flower As Afghanistan Team Consultant

T20 World Cup: ACB Appoints Andy Flower As Afghanistan Team Consultant

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20: India Women Suffer Four-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women - Highlights

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20: India Women Suffer Four-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an end to the electricity crisis in the national capital.

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

Outlook Web Desk / The case relates to the `leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra during Subodh Jaiswal's tenure as DGP.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Delhi Capitals

PTI / Delhi Capitals were the best team in the league phase but Chennai Super Kings, over the years, have been the most consistent side.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement