Tri-Series Live Score, Live Blog | 6th T20I, BAN Vs AFG: Rashid Khan Removes Mahmudullah; Bangladesh 95/5 (14)

In the final league match of the T20I Tri-Series, hosts Bangladesh play Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Catch here live updates and live cricket score of BAN vs AFG

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Mahmudullah top-scored for Bangaldesh in their 25-run defeat to Afghanistan in the 3rd match of the Tri-Series.
Courtesy: Twitter (ICC)
outlookindia.com
2019-09-21T21:16:51+0530

The fixture may be inconsequential after both Bangladesh and Afghanistan made the final, but neither side can't afford a slip-up and concede ground before Tuesday's title clash. More so for the hosts, revenge will be on their mind. They have won both the matches against Zimbabwe to make the final, but lost to Afghanistan in their previous meeting. Another defeat against their Asian rivals will not only dampen the spirits but surely become a low-point in their cricketing history, especially after losing the one-off Test to the Afghans. Until recently, Afghans were no match for Bangladeshis in the cricket field. For Afghanistan, who lost to Zimbabwe on Friday, will hope to bounce back and set the platform for the final.

Follow here live updates and live cricket score of the sixth match of the Twenty20 International Tri-Series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

 

