The fixture may be inconsequential after both Bangladesh and Afghanistan made the final, but neither side can't afford a slip-up and concede ground before Tuesday's title clash. More so for the hosts, revenge will be on their mind. They have won both the matches against Zimbabwe to make the final, but lost to Afghanistan in their previous meeting. Another defeat against their Asian rivals will not only dampen the spirits but surely become a low-point in their cricketing history, especially after losing the one-off Test to the Afghans. Until recently, Afghans were no match for Bangladeshis in the cricket field. For Afghanistan, who lost to Zimbabwe on Friday, will hope to bounce back and set the platform for the final.

Follow here live updates and live cricket score of the sixth match of the Twenty20 International Tri-Series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

