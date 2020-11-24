India suffered a huge setback on Tuesday as two of their mainstay players Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma were ruled out of at least first two Test matches. (More Cricket News)

As per reports, Ishant, who has recovered from abdominal muscle tear, and Rohit, recovering from hamstring injury, need to leave for Australia as-soon-as-possible if they have to harbour any hope for making it to the third Test. Both the cricketers are in National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

With COVID-19 pandemic making things complicated,both the cricketers will need at least 14 days of quarantine.

While Ishant, who has started bowling, will need at least 4 weeks of bowling practice to sustain a Test match workload, Rohit, who is still recovering, will also need a two weeks time to recover and train post quarantine in Australia , as per reports in Espncricinfo. The first Test, a Pink Ball affair, is slated to start on December 17, while the Boxing Day Test, is scheduled to start from Dec 26.



In Ishant’s case, to get ready for Test-match a 14-day isolation will mean he can be available for the third Test. "..for him to get back to Test-match fitness, he needs four weeks of proper bowling still," a BCCI source said.



Rohit is still recovering from hamstring injury and will need two weeks of rehabilitation and an assessment on reaching Australia before given a green signal to play.

It is understood Rohit can get clearance to travel in second week of December.

As per BCCI functionary, Rohit should have travelled directly to Australia with the squad from UAE after IPL.



The Indian squad is in quarantine since they flew from UAE and are also training but these individuals can’t be extended the same facilities. It is also learnt that in this case Shreyas Iyer, who is already in limited overs squads, might be asked to stay back for Test too.





