August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: German Coach Suspended For Hitting Horse - VIDEO

Tokyo Olympics: German Coach Suspended For Hitting Horse - VIDEO

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences

Agencies 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: German Coach Suspended For Hitting Horse - VIDEO
Annika Schleu of Germany cries as she couldn't controls her horse to compete in the equestrian portion of the women's modern pentathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Tokyo Olympics: German Coach Suspended For Hitting Horse - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T13:58:30+05:30

A German coach has been suspended after she was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Olympic women’s modern pentathlon competition.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the showjumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner "appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist" and that "her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules)."

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturday’s men’s competition in modern pentathlon.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Aditi Ashok Reveals What Cost Her Golf Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Other Sports Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos