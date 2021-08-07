Tokyo Olympics: German Coach Suspended For Hitting Horse - VIDEO

A German coach has been suspended after she was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Olympic women’s modern pentathlon competition.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the showjumping round. That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance at winning the gold medal.

Totally disgraceful riding and treatment of Saint Boy..she should have got off him and calmed him down, quite obviously something was really wrong with him...not have him thumped in the rump by the trainer#@kimraisner and not be instructed to 'hit him hit him'... PETA investigate pic.twitter.com/yv0y3KoTI8 — Barliewine (@barliewine) August 6, 2021

The International Modern Pentathlon Union says it reviewed footage showing Raisner "appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist" and that "her actions were deemed to be in violation of (the rules)."

Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics, which end Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had been supposed to have any role in Saturday’s men’s competition in modern pentathlon.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine