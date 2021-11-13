Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar

The Indian men's hockey team will be competing in the Asian Champions Trophy to be held from December 14 to 22 in Dhaka. Besides, India and hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Korea, Japan and Malaysia will vie for the top honour.

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar
The Indian men's hockey team ended their 41-year wait with an Olympics bronze in Tokyo. | File photo

Trending

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal-Winning Hockey Stars To Join National Camp In Bhubaneswar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T12:46:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 12:46 pm

Members of the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar on Sunday ahead of next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. (More Hockey News)

The national camp already began on November 10 sans the members of the bronze medal-winning side. Manpreet and Sreejesh will be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on Saturday here before they leave for the camp.

The other players who will join the camp on Sunday are Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Varun Kumar who were all conferred with the Arjuna award for their historic performance in Tokyo Olympics.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, who is also in New Delhi for the Arjuna award ceremony, will join the senior Camp after his campaign with the India junior team at the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

The 30-member core probable group will camp in Bhubaneswar till December 9. The core group also includes Akashdeep Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jaskaran Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Raj Kumar Pal, Gursahibjit Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Mor, Ashis Kumar Topno and Suman Beck.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“It will be good to have the senior men’s team train in Bhubaneswar as the weather here is almost similar to that of Dhaka. It will be great for the team to train in these conditions and get acclimatised.

“We will also be playing a few internal matches between the senior and the junior core probables that will surely help in our preparations for the Junior World Cup,” chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.

“The season next year will be busy for the senior squad with back-to-back major international tournaments and it will be great to kick off the year by defending the Asian Champions Trophy.”

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 14 to 22 when defending champions India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh will vie for the top honour.

Senior men's core group:

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defender: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Mandeep Mor, Ashis Kumar Topno, Suman Beck.

Midfielder: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Raj Kumar Pal.

Forward: Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Tags

PTI Graham Reid Manpreet Singh Mandeep Singh Dhaka Bhubaneswar Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

WTA Finals: Anett Kontaveit Beats Karolina Pliskova To Enter Semifinals; Extends Winning Streak To 21 Games

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt Through To World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Shahid Afridi Feels Virat Kohli Should Give Up Captaincy In All Formats For Greater Success As Batsman

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tops Qualifying, Gets 5-Place Grid Penalty

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Ever-consistent New Zealand Look For 2nd World Title Vs Trans-Tasman Rival Australia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane Powers England Towards Qualification; Jorginho's Miss Costs Italy

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Uruguay 1-0; Injured Lionel Messi Plays For A Bit

England Cricket Racism: Essex Chairman John Faragher Resigns Over Alleged Use Of Racist Language

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Gets 5-place Grid Penalty For New Engine

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Gets 5-place Grid Penalty For New Engine

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said: ‘everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation’.

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Australia, New Zealand Look For Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Associated Press (AP) / Australia and New Zealand beat Pakistan and England, respectively, in the semifinals. Come Sunday, the trans-tasman rivals will clash for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Advertisement