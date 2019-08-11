Tokyo 2020: Indian Men's, Women's Hockey Squads Leave For Olympics Test Event

The Indian Men and Women's hockey teams left from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Sunday to take part in the Olympic Test event starting in Tokyo, Japan on .

The event which is said to be a good exposure ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in November will witness the Men's team play against hosts Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia while the Women's team will play against Australia, China and Japan.

"I believe this tournament is a good opportunity for youngsters to shine as we will all be watched closely ahead of the team selection for the Olympic Qualifiers," expressed Indian Men's Team Skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

He further added that this Test event will provide the team an understanding of the Olympic venue. "We are positively working towards making the Olympic Qualification. Playing at this venue will help us understand the playing conditions there and we are looking forward to a good tournament," added the defender dragflicker.

Meanwhile, Indian Women's Team Captain Rani said the team is going with realistic target of creating upset win against higher ranked team Australia. "We have done well against Japan and China in the past one year but the one team we are looking forward to do well against is Australia. A win against them will make a big impact for our team's preparations for the Olympic Qualifier," Rani said ahead of the team's departure.

Indian Men's team will play their first match against nemesis Malaysia while the women will take on hosts Japan on .

(Hockey India)