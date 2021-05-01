Thomas Tuchel Involved In Chelsea Transfer Window Plans

Thomas Tuchel has outlined how he wants to strengthen Chelsea's squad in the transfer window but says he will not be "angry" if he misses out on his top targets. (More Football News)

Tuchel fell out with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo after making it clear that he felt the Ligue 1 champions should have done more business in order for his previous employers to kick on this season.

That was not the first time the straight-talking German has had his differences with the hierarchy at clubs over transfer dealings.

Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are among the players to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Tuchel says he rightly has been involved with putting plans in place for recruitment.

"I have opinions about what we can add to the group to get better," Tuchel said. "This is my job. I will give my opinion when I am asked my opinion.

"We will do this and sometimes your opinions change and this is also a process.

"I have my ideas, of course. I have my ideas for certain profiles. It is not about me wishing for player A and player B and if they don't come, I will get angry. It was never like this in my whole career and it will never be like this.

"I understand that there are issues to solve with the agents, the players and the interests of the club. It is not only about me and my wishes. This is the baseline for all talks that we have here. Of course, we talk about it.

"I talk with the club, I give my opinion and talk about it with the scouting department. I am involved and I should be involved. I have the feeling that I am involved.

"The players that we have all have fantastic personalities and right now is even a moment where we get to know each other better and better.

"We have big games and crucial times ahead of us, so we will have a very clear picture of our group. The stronger they perform then the harder it is to improve this squad from the outside. But there's always room and ideas that we will find out.

"I have a strong feeling that we are not in a rush and we are not in a big need. We are very relaxed. Everyone is fully focused and it is not the time to get distracted with any of that."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine