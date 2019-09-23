September 23, 2019
﻿
Indian PM Narendra Modi might have missed the chance to pitch cricket at the Howdy Modi event, but his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison was lucky enough to be compared with batting great Sir Don Bradman, thus leaving American president Donald Trump confused

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak as Pratt Industries chairman Anthony Pratt, center, watches during a tour of Pratt Industries, Sunday, Sept 22, 2019, in Wapakoneta, Ohio.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T18:56:43+0530

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the only state head of a cricket-mad country currently in the United States. Australian Premier Scott Morrison is also getting his fair share of American sun, basking together with President Donald Trump.

Modi might have missed the chance to pitch cricket like Trump's basketball 'Mumbai dunk' at the 'Howdy Modi' event, but Morrison was lucky enough to get compared with batting great Sir Don Bradman, which left the American president stumped, confused.

Morrison, who is continuing his US trip with a visit to Ohio on Monday, talked about job creations with Trump, in the presence of Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

During their discussion, Pratt hailed Morisson as "the Don Bradman of Australian job creation." But Trump, with no idea about cricket and its greatest batsman, failed to grasp the comparison.

Then, Pratt said, "Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth."

By the way, Ruth was a champion American baseball star, who dominated the sport during the early part of the 20th century.

"Oh wow," Trump replied.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Buttler shared a video clip of the discussion.

Cricket, which is slowly gaining popularity in the United States thanks to South Asian expatriates, was first played in the country in 1844, in Manhattan.

Believe it or not,  that match between the United States of America and the British Empire's Canadian Province was both the first official international cricket match and the first official international game of any sport.

Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Don Bradman Scott Morrison Narendra Modi Ohio Cricket Howdy Modi Sports
