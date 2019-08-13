﻿
After India threatened to boycott 2022 Commonwealth Games due to absence of shooting events, CGF chief Louise Martin has revealed that there is no space for the sport to take place with a full program.

PTI 13 August 2019
Louise Martin stated that a sport has to earn its spot in the Commonwealth Games.
On the back of India's boycott threat, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief Louise Martin has stated that shooting won't be part of the 2022 Birmingham edition. For the first time since 1974, shooting has been excluded from the Games roster due to logistical issues but the CGF president maintained that shooting has never been a compulsory sport in the Games.

"A sport has to earn the right to be in the Games," Martin told Britain's 'Daily Telegraph'.

"Shooting has never been a compulsory sport. We have to work through it but shooting will not be in the Games. We have no space anymore."

Shooting has always been one of India's strong points in the Commonwealth Games with the discipline yielding seven gold medals including 16 podium finishes at the last edition in Gold Coast.

Protesting the move, India has threatened to boycott the 2022 Games. The country's Olympic body (IOA) president Narinder Batra has sought approval from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in this regard.

According to the report, Birmingham's had offered to hold two shooting events but the offer was rejected by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), which wanted a full program.

