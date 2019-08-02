﻿
Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters Shooting: India's Adarsh Singh Shines, Wins Two Gold Medals

The 17-year-old Adarsh Singh shot 584 to top the qualification rounds, his score way above the second-ranked shooter in both the men and junior 25m rapid fire pistol events at the Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters shooting competition on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters Shooting: India's Adarsh Singh Shines, Wins Two Gold Medals
In the junior shooting event, Adarsh Singh (in pic) found it comparatively easier, overcoming Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh 30-27.
Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters Shooting: India's Adarsh Singh Shines, Wins Two Gold Medals
2019-08-02T19:09:13+0530

Adarsh Singh outclassed his rivals in the Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters shooting competition, winning gold medals in both the men and junior 25m rapid fire pistol events on Friday.

The 17-year-old Adarsh shot 584 to top the qualification rounds, his score way above the second-ranked shooter in both the competitions.

The Haryana boy then won the men's final 27-26, overcoming a poor start -- when he had one out of five hits -- to edge out Army marksman Gurmeet in a tense finish as both shot identical 3s to end the duel.

Punjab's Anhad Jawanda bagged the bronze with a score of 22 in the six-man final.

In the junior event, Adarsh found it comparatively easier, overcoming Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh 30-27 to claim a double on the concluding day of the tournament.

Haryana's Ayush Sangwan won bronze with a score of 21.

(PTI)

Adarsh Singh New Delhi Shooting - Sports Other Sports Sardar Sajjan Singh Memorial Masters Shooting Sports
Next Story : WATCH: Batting Great Sachin Tendulkar Invokes Anil Kapoor's Mr India In Viral Video
