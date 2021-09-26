Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

There Are Many People With A Lot Of Promise At Junior Level: Anand On Future Of Indian Chess

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Sunday said the country has many immensely talented players at the junior level, and one of them can "hopefully" become a world champion in future.

There Are Many People With A Lot Of Promise At Junior Level: Anand On Future Of Indian Chess
Anand spoke about and analysed the games he played during the recent FIDE Online Olympiad | File Photo

Trending

There Are Many People With A Lot Of Promise At Junior Level: Anand On Future Of Indian Chess
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T21:26:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 9:26 pm

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Sunday said the country has many immensely talented players at the junior level, and one of them can "hopefully" become a world champion in future. (More Sports News)

 "There are many people with a lot of promise at junior level. R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, they're very good and motivated. They have been travelling around playing tournaments, they have the determination. Hopefully one of them cracks the code," Anand said. He was responding to a question on who among the young Indians could go on to become a world champion in future.

 The five-time world champion was participating in an online interaction 'Chat with Vishy - Viswanathan Anand' with the participants of the training programme he conducts. Anand also spoke about and analysed the games he played during the recent FIDE Online Olympiad in which India went down to the US in the tiebreaker in the semifinals to settle for a bronze.

 Anand, who beat America's Jeffrey Xiong in the first round before going down to his opponent in the semifinal, said the first game was good but the second was something he was embarrassed about.

 "A match we should have won (against the US). The first round we won decisively. The first game against Jeffrey was a good one, the subsequent game against him is something I am embarrassed about," he added. Anand further said evaluating the performance on the basis of the showing in the knockout was probably not the "good way".

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

 "So, that's the thing about knockouts. It is not a very good way to evaluate if the tournament was well played or not. Decent team, decent chances. It can happen in this format. We hope we will do better the next time," he said about a strong Indian team's defeat at the hands of the USA.

 He was also asked about the upcoming world championship match in which the reigning champion Magnus Carlsen will take on Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai beginning on November 26.

"Next world champion, once again you have to say Magnus. His recent form has been good while Nepo (Nepomniachtch) has suffered. Magnus has come back from some difficult tournaments. He is just very impressive," he said.

Tags

PTI Viswanathan Anand Magnus Carlsen R. Praggnanandhaa Chennai Chess Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates India's First Sports Arbitration Centre in Gujarat

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates India's First Sports Arbitration Centre in Gujarat

Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Wins 100th F1 Race To Take Lead Over Max Verstappen

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian To Cross 10,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Credits Bat Swing For Setting Up CSK's Last-Ball Victory Vs KKR in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Punishes KKR As CSK Score Dramatic Last-Ball Win In Abu Dhabi

Igor Stimac Reveals 23-man India Football Squad For SAFF Championship

Dhruv Kapila, Arjun M.R. Claim Win As India Shuttlers Lose 1-4 To Thailand In Sudirman Cup

IPL 2021, SRH Vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Out To Spoil Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

IAF Conducts Air Show At Dal Lake In Srinagar

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Durga Puja Preparations 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Sports

Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel Star As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021- Highlights

Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel Star As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hammer Mumbai Indians In IPL 2021- Highlights

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away

Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers

Did You Know, Once Bishan Singh Bedi Cooked Dinner For Pakistani Cricketers

Read More from Outlook

'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh': How King Khan Impacted Women's Aspirations In India

'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh': How King Khan Impacted Women's Aspirations In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Author Shrayana Bhattacharya has been investigating women's employment across different sectors and found how, Shah Rukh Khan had an impact beyond Bollywood films.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement