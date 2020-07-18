'The Best Reaches The Premier League' - Pep Guardiola Pays Twitter Tribute To Marcelo Bielsa After Leeds Promotion

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League was secured.

Leeds' return to the top flight after a 16-year wait was clinched as Huddersfield Town beat West Brom 2-1 in the Championship on Friday.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has previously labelled Bielsa as the best in the world.

And a post on his PepTeam Twitter account read: "The best reaches the @premierleague."

Liverpool's James Milner, who made his debut for hometown club Leeds at 16, wrote: "Congratulations LUFC, #backwhereyoubelong."

City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and wrote: "Congratulations Marcelo & the boys see you next year."