The Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne Revels In 'Surreal' Steve Smith Partnership

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne (67) lapped up batting with Steve Smith (60*) for the first time as they frustrated England on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Omnisport 05 September 2019
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit fifties on a start-stop Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.
2019-09-05T11:44:22+0530

Marnus Labuschagne said it was "surreal" to bat with Steve Smith after the duo frustrated England in the wind on a grim first day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. (DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Labuschagne (67) and the returning Smith (60 not out) made half-centuries as only 44 overs were possible due to rain on a grey, cold Wednesday in Manchester. (CRICKET NEWS

Stuart Broad (2-35) reduced the tourists to 28-2 by removing David Warner without scoring in the first over and Marcus Harris (13), but they were 170-3 when play was abandoned due to rain.

Labuschagne made a fourth consecutive half-century since coming in as a concussion replacement for Smith at Lord's, but Craig Overton ended a third-wicket stand of 116 by cleaning up the new No. 3.

Smith made up for lost time after missing England's dramatic series-levelling win at Headingley as a result of a blow inflicted by Jofra Archer and Labuschagne relished batting with the former captain for the first time in a Test.

"I did think it was a bit surreal I had Steve Smith alongside me. It was great, I love talking to him about the game and learning off him, with that experience of a great player." said Labuschagne.

He added: "Personally I think it's been a pretty good day for us. I think it was tough conditions for everything, to get momentum with bat and ball.

"I think three for 170 is a good day. We wanted to make sure we were disciplined and stayed in because it can turn very quickly out there, as we saw when Overton bowled a very nice spell."

It was not only batting with Smith for the first time in the longest format that Labuschagne experienced, as he guarded stumps without bails due as strong gusts wreaked havoc.

He said: "When they put the bails on you could see the stumps were shaking, it was just a matter of time before they came off. It was very windy out there, I've never played a game with no bails, so that was very different.

"All in all it was pretty tough conditions for bowling."

Omnisport Marnus Labuschagne Steven Smith Stuart Broad Old Trafford, Manchester Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Cricket Sports
