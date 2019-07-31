﻿
The Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer Misses Out As England Name XI For Edgbaston Test

England have named their XI for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Olly Stone the men to miss out from the initial 14-man squad.

31 July 2019
Jofra Archer was England's leading wicket-taker (20 scalps in 11 matches) in the ICC World Cup 2019.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-07-31T18:47:30+0530

World Cup-winner Jofra Archer will have to wait for his Test debut after the fast bowler was left out of the England side named Wednesday for the Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston. (ASHES FULL SCHEDULE

The Barbados-born quick, who has been struggling with a side injury, was omitted from an original 14-man squad along with fellow pacemen Sam Curran and Olly Stone, who both featured in last week's lone Test against Ireland.

ALSO READ: The Ashes 2019 - Stats Preview 

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returns to the side following a calf injury and will team up again with regular new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

All-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will provide seam-bowling support in the match starting Thursday.

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England since 2001.

Team

Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

(AFP)

