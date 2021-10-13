Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey For Showpiece Event

Along with the match kit, over 10 variations, including a player edition jersey and skipper Virat Kohli’s signature number 18 jersey have also been launched.

T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired 'Billion Cheers' Jersey For Showpiece Event
India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. | BCCI Twitter

T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey For Showpiece Event
2021-10-13T15:34:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 3:34 pm

Claiming to be inspired by the fans, the Indian cricket team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday, days before the country opens its campaign with a much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. (More Cricket News)

The tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman. The new shirt, called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’, has been inspired by fans and was unveiled by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian men’s, women’s, and U-19 teams.

LIVE STREAMING: India's warm-up matches

“This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns,” stated a release.

The jersey comes in shades of prussian blue and royal blue. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, “The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there’s no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey.

“This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible.”

ALSO READ: How much will MS Dhoni charge for mentoring India? 

“The story behind the jersey is a story of every Indian cricket fan. We are sure that wearing this will be a matter of great pride for both the team and supporters alike,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

The jersey will be available in stores for Rs 1,799. Along with this, over 10 variations, including a player edition jersey and skipper Virat Kohli’s signature number 18 jersey, have been launched.

Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Jay Shah UAE Cricket T20 World Cup Cricket - BCCI BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India)
