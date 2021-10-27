Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been with the Bangladesh team as a reserve player in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

Medium pacer Mohammad Saifuddin (centre) has picked up 31 wickets from 29 T20 games for Bangladesh.

2021-10-27T12:36:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 12:36 pm

Bangladesh on Wednesday replaced injured pacer Mohammad Saifuddin with fast bowler Rubel Hossain in their T20 World Cup squad ahead of their clash against England after the event technical committee of the tournament approved the change. (More Cricket News) 

Hossain, who has played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, was named as a replacement after the medium pacer Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury. 

Saifuddin had taken one wicket for 38 runs in his three overs when Bangladesh lost by five wickets to Sri Lanka in their tournament opener on October 24. 

Bangladesh will play their second match against England on Wednesday. 

"Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," an ICC release said.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. 

The committee consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

