Monday, Oct 11, 2021
T20 World Cup: RCB Release Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera To Join Sri Lanka Squad

Both Hasaranga and Chameera were roped in as replacement players for Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams respectively.

Dushmantha Chameera (L) and Wanindu Hasaranga have been allowed to to leave RCB bio-bubble and Sri Lanka bubble ahead of T20 World Cup campaign. | File photo

2021-10-11T15:02:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 3:02 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday released all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera from the team’s bio-bubble to join the Sri Lankan squad ahead of its T20 World Cup qualifiers next week. (More Cricket News)

Hasaranga and Chameera were roped in as replacement players for Australians Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams by the franchise ahead of the second leg of ongoing season. While Hasaranga featured in two matches, Chameera was not picked in the playing XI for any of the games.

ALSO READ: IPL Playoffs Streaming

The duo will miss RCB's Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. “Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers.

“We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021,” RCB tweeted. Sri Lanka are part of Group A and will begin their WT20 campaign against Namibia on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.

