Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted

Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to Delhi Police as Virat Kohli's daughter was subjected to online threats after India's defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted
Virat Kohli is leading India at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the UAE. His wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika have accompanied him for the tournament.

Trending

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T16:53:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 4:53 pm

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday sent a notice to the city police, saying it has taken suo moto congnizance of media reports of threat given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. (More Cricket News)

The Delhi Women's panel sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in India versus Pakistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In view of this, the women's commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of the FIR registered in the matter and sought details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The commission has also asked for information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused.

The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added. 

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli New Delhi Cricket T20 World Cup Sports India national cricket team Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

NZ Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Look To Strengthen Semis Chances, Face Struggling Scotland

Yuvraj Singh To Make Comeback At 39! Ex-Cricket Star Says It's On 'Public Demand'

IND Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup: Desperate India Seek First Win, Face Gritty Afghanistan In Super 12

Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Family Members: Women's Commission Sends Notice To Delhi Police

Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs SA, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Fight Back After 84 All Out; South Africa Struggling At 28/2

Shah Rukh Khan's Happy Birthday: KKR Celebrate IPL's 'One And Only' Knight Rider

T20 World Cup: High On Morale, This Is A Different Pakistan Cricket Team, Says Ex-Skipper Shoaib Malik

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

Umpire Michael Gough Banned From Officiating In T20 World Cup For 6 Days

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's Winning Streak At Home Comes To An End

La Liga: Rayo Vallecano's Winning Streak At Home Comes To An End

EPL: Raul Jimenez Stars As Wolves Beat Everton 2-1

EPL: Raul Jimenez Stars As Wolves Beat Everton 2-1

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Bypolls 2021: TMC Winning Bengal, BJP Assam And MP; Good News For Congress In Himachal and Rajasthan

Vikas Pathak / Bypolls Results: Counting of votes are underway for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across the country.

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh has made a comeback by winning the Parliamentary seat in Mandi after her husband and former C Virbhadra Singh’s demise.

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Yuvraj To Make Comeback At 39!

Outlook Web Bureau / Yuvraj Singh was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team that was led by MS Dhoni. He retired in June 2019.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement