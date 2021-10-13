Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: ‘Kane Williamson Will Be Fine Before Pakistan Clash’, Says New Zealand’s Gary Stead

Kane Williamson hurt his hamstring towards the end of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2021 campaign. He did not play SRH's final game vs MI.

T20 World Cup: ‘Kane Williamson Will Be Fine Before Pakistan Clash’, Says New Zealand’s Gary Stead
New Zealand coach Gary Stead is hopeful that Kane Williamson (in picture) will be available for selection for their campaign opener vs Pakistan on October 26. | Stuff.co.nz

Trending

T20 World Cup: ‘Kane Williamson Will Be Fine Before Pakistan Clash’, Says New Zealand’s Gary Stead
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T16:00:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 4:00 pm

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is confident that captain Kane Williamson, who hurt his hamstring during the IPL last week, will be fit in time for the team’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan on October 26. (More Cricket News)

Williamson was left out of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing XI for their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but Stead played down concerns around the chances of the injury hurting Williamson's participation in the marquee event.

“Kane’s fine,” Stead told New Zealand Cricket. “He’s just had a very, very slight hamstring twinge, but he's getting through everything at the moment, he’s feeling good. They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) were out of the competition as well, so I'm not sure if that was something he had to play in.”

Williamson joined the New Zealand camp here from the IPL. Other members joining the national squad straight from the IPL 2021 included James Neesham and Adam Milne from Mumbai Indians alongside bowling coach Shane Bond.

With two weeks to go before New Zealand play their first match of the tournament, Stead is using the lead-up to the match to get his squad accustomed to the heat of the United Arab Emirates.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“Today we’ve probably trained in the hottest part of the day. Two o'clock we start and it’s somewhere between 35 and 38 degrees probably. You can feel you burn pretty quick. We've just got to keep the fluids up.

“A little bit of shock therapy and getting get people back into the hot weather and working hard,” Stead said. “...making sure we manage guys in the next wee-while and be clear around our training and what we’re trying to achieve. We're certainly not doing it to try and cook people.”

Tags

PTI Kane Williamson Gary Stead Shane Bond Jimmy Neesham UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 New Zealand Cricket (NZC) T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sanctions Likely For Hungary, Albania After Crowd Unrest

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sanctions Likely For Hungary, Albania After Crowd Unrest

BCCI Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tender Document For New IPL Teams

Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey For Showpiece Event

Rashid Khan Names Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya In His Top-Five T20 International Players

Earl Eddings Resigns As Cricket Australia Chairman Ahead Of AGM

T20 World Cup: No Chance For Sunil Narine To Be In West Indies Squad, Confirms Kieron Pollard

Thomas Cup Badminton: Indian Men Reach Quarterfinals After A decade

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Sports

Hima Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sprinter Recovering In Patiala

Hima Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sprinter Recovering In Patiala

T20 World Cup: England Cricketers Consider Taking The Knee In Showpiece Event

T20 World Cup: England Cricketers Consider Taking The Knee In Showpiece Event

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: The Andre Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: The Andre Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Bank On Crowd Advantage, Argentina Host Peru

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil Bank On Crowd Advantage, Argentina Host Peru

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement