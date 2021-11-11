Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand

Chasing England's 166/4, Daryl Mitchell slammed an unbeaten 47-ball 72 to steer New Zealand in the final with one over to spare.

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (L) and Mitchell Santner celebrate, as England's captain Eoin Morgan (2nd from L) shakes hand with Chris Woakes after their T20 World Cup semifinal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T14:28:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 2:28 pm

England were ‘devastated’ to lose to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinals but proud to have fought ‘unbelievably well’, said limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who hopes to continue as the leader of the side. 

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS | AUS vs PAK LIVE STREAMING 

New Zealand avenged their heartbreaking loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against England on boundary count by beating the same opponents by five wickets in the T20 World Cup first semifinals here on Wednesday.

“Yeah, we’re devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take. We fought unbelievably well on a wicket that didn't necessarily suit our batting, but we managed to post in and around a par score,” Morgan said at the post-match press conference.

“I’m extremely proud of the performance that we put in. When you play really well, it doesn’t always guarantee that you win games. Unfortunately, we found ourselves on the wrong side of a really tight game today.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“I hope to be back, I am still offering enough, and I love playing in this changing room. Incredibly proud to be their leader,” said the 35-year-old, who has led the English T20 side since 2014.

Sent in to bat, England posted 166/4 with Moeen Ali remaining not out on 51. The Black Caps chased down the target with one over to spare with opener Daryl Mitchell playing a pivotal role with an unbeaten 47-ball 72.

James Neesham also played an important cameo, hitting an 11-ball 27 with one four and three sixes to take New Zealand to the final. Morgan said England were in the game till the arrival of Neesham, who completely changed the complexion of the match, playing shots not even his batters could execute on a sluggish pitch.

“We were brilliant with the ball. We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game. Everything worked right up until Neesham came in. It was a fantastic cameo in high-pressure circumstances.

“Throughout those innings everybody struggled to clear the ropes on both sides, that was just the nature of the pitch. You have to take your hat off to him. He played really well. We’ve played against Jimmy a lot. He’s not struck the ball like that against us ever. It’s really good batting.”

He also praised Black Caps opener Mitchell for his unbeaten knock which was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. “I’d say, so he’s played a hell of a hand today. He's played really well against the No. 1 side in the world and taken his side right to the final.”

Asked if injuries to Jason Roy and Tymal Mills during the Super 12 stage, had impacted the team’s performance, Morgan said, “I don't think you can put a measure on missing a player. I think the 11 guys that took the field today gave absolutely everything.”

Tags

PTI Eoin Morgan Jason Roy Jimmy Neesham Abu Dhabi Cricket New Zealand national cricket team England national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Karolina Pliskova Overcomes Garbine Muguruza In WTA Finals Opener

Karolina Pliskova Overcomes Garbine Muguruza In WTA Finals Opener

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Will 'Pakistani' Matthew Hayden Steal Australian Coach Justin Langer's Thunder?

Junior Hockey World Cup: Tokyo Medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad To Lead Defending Champions India

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik In Doubt For Semifinal Vs Australia

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Brett Lee Feels 'Underdogs' Australia Are Poised To Clinch Maiden Title

WTA Finals: Barbora Krejcikova Goes Down In Opener Vs Anett Kontaveit

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: New Zealand Hero Daryl Mitchell 'Was Caught In A Whirl' In Sizzling Chase

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup, Semifinal: New Zealand Beat England In Thriller To Enter Maiden Final

ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup, Semifinal: New Zealand Beat England In Thriller To Enter Maiden Final

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Pakistan: Where To See T20 World AUS vs PAK Semifinal Live

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Pakistan: Where To See T20 World AUS vs PAK Semifinal Live

IND vs NZ: Venkatesh Iyer Surprised By India Call-Up, 'Didn't Expect It So Soon'; Happy For Avesh Khan

IND vs NZ: Venkatesh Iyer Surprised By India Call-Up, 'Didn't Expect It So Soon'; Happy For Avesh Khan

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Face Injury Battle Ahead Of Greece, Sweden Clashes

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Face Injury Battle Ahead Of Greece, Sweden Clashes

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Will 'Pakistani' Hayden Steal Australian Langer's Thunder?

Soumitra Bose / Matthew Hayden, who opened for Australia with Justin Langer, is part of the Pakistan support team. Australia clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement