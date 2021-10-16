Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
T20 World Cup: After Guiding CSK To Fourth IPL Title, Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, left, with former skipper Stephen Fleming, right, in Dubai, UAE. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

2021-10-16T20:03:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 8:03 pm

Chennai Super Kings' IPL-winning head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the New Zealand camp for a short stint to help the Kiwis prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup.

Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, joined the national team camp a day after guiding CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League title triumph in Dubai, UAE. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday night.

"Fresh from the @IPL Final - it's great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup," the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

New Zealand will play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.

Besides Afghanistan, there will be two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies along with two qualifiers will form Group 1 in Super 12s.

The T20 World Cup will start in the UAE and Oman on Sunday with the final scheduled to be held here on on November 14.

Stephen Fleming UAE Dubai Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket - IPL
