Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, most of the teams have huffed and puffed to get past the 150-run mark as the pitches are not conducive for stroke-making.

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia
Australia's Steven Smith bats against South Africa during their T20 World Cup 2021 match in Abu Dhabi. | AP

Trending

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T14:50:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 2:50 pm

With the tricky and slow UAE wickets not supporting the power-hitters in the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia batsman Steve Smith is willing to change his batting order in the ‘scrappy’ tournament to suit the requirement of his side. 

AUS vs SA HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS 

Almost all teams have struggled to go past the 150-run mark so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as the pitches are not conducive for stroke-making. Smith, who usually bats at no.3, said he is aware of the different requirements and won't mind if he needs to drop down a bit if the situation demands.

“(My role is) a little bit different to what I’ve played previously. My job is just to fix it if our top order don’t come off and build a partnership with whoever I’m in with at that stage,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“If our top-order do go well, the likelihood is that I’ll slide down the order and let our big strong boys attack it. That’s essentially my role. I think I’ve done it reasonably well in the first couple of trial games and our first game against South Africa.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“I know what I need to do, the rest of the team knows my role, we're all very clear on the way we all want to play. That clarity is there, it's just about us all going and doing it.” In a small chase of 119 against South Africa, Smith was Australia's top-scorer with his 35-run knock coming off 46 balls while batting at number four.

Smith said a different kind of T20 cricket is being played in this World Cup due to the wickets. “Throughout the IPL, playing on these wickets, there was a lot of really scrappy cricket, not huge scores which made the games pretty interesting and quite close,” said Smith, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL.

“It’s slightly different to a lot of T20 cricket you would play. Quite often you would see flat wickets and big scores and guys going about their business. You have to change slight(ly the) ways you have to play and adapt to what's required on that surface.

“You need the ability to get off strike and manipulate the ball to certain areas more than just the power. (On) some of these wickets, even some of the powerful blokes struggle to hit sixes. You need some smarts about you in the middle and just having the ability to limit dot balls and get off strike.”

Tags

PTI Steve Smith UAE Cricket Australia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Namaz In Front Of Hindus': Venkatesh Prasad, Harsha Bhogle Slam Waqar Younis; Pakistan Legend Apologises

'Namaz In Front Of Hindus': Venkatesh Prasad, Harsha Bhogle Slam Waqar Younis; Pakistan Legend Apologises

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

WBBL: Jemimah Rodrigues' Fifty Helps Melbourne Renegades Beat Sydney Thunder

BAN vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh Steady Start

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Bowlers Displayed Highest Class, Says Kane Williamson

La Liga: Arnaut Danjuma’s Late Strike Earns Villarreal Draw Against Cadiz In Six-Goal Thriller

German Cup: Two Thorgan Hazard Goals Send Borussia Dortmund Into Third Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau / The HC is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-do-they-want-me-to-become-sati-pratibha-singh-on-carrying-forward-virbhadra-singhs-legacy-ahead-of-mandi-bypolls/398916

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement