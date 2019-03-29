﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team Rout Poland 10-0

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team Rout Poland 10-0

Going into the finals of the tournament, India will be swelling with pride and confidence after they completely demolished Poland 10-0 on Friday at Ipoh.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2019
  • Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team Rout Poland 10-0
    Indian Men's Hockey team completely dominated Poland in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup clash.
    PHOTO BY Hockey India
  • Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team Rout Poland 10-0
    Skipper Mandeep Singh with his exquisite dribbles and passes was the architect of the victory.
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team Rout Poland 10-0
outlookindia.com
2019-03-29T18:05:20+0530

The Indian Men's Hockey team continued their prime form in the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 as they convincingly beat Poland 10-0 in their last Round-Robin League match on Friday at Ipoh in Malaysia. The Men in Blue will now take on Korea in the Final on Saturday.

The Manpreet Singh led squad pushed Poland on the back foot right from the word go. Vivek Sagar Prasad (1') and Sumit Kumar (junior) (7') gave the apt start to the Indians. The initial attack was followed up with a series of goals that left the opposition completely petrified. Varun Kumar (18', 25'), Surender Kumar (19'), Simranjeet Singh (29'), Nilakanta Sharma (36'), Mandeep Singh (50', 51') and Amit Rohidas (55') contributed to the cause.

Mandeep Singh, with his contribution to India's scoreline, became the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with a total of seven goals while Varun Kumar took his personal tally to five goals in the tournament so far.

The team completely took advantage of the start and executed their game plans perfectly. India strengthened its attack in the second half as they made good runs and created spaces in the striking circle. Sumit Kumar (junior), who is in an imperious form, earned a penalty corner for India which was perfectly converted by drag-flicker Varun Kumar. The following minute saw Surender Kumar score off a penalty corner created by Amit Rohidas.

Though India lost forward Shilanand Lakra to a green card in the 24th minute, the team created a penalty corner and in a re-take, Varun Kumar converted the opportunity into his stride as he scored off a direct, powerful flick to take India's lead to a strong 5-0.

Simranjeet Singh added to the team's lead when he teamed with Mandeep Singh after receiving a beautiful assist from Nilakanta Sharma to put the ball past Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Popiolkowski.

With a formidable 6-0 lead at half-time, India sat in the driver's seat. But the complexion of the game did not affect their style of play as they continued to dominate with their midfielders who created more chances by pacing between the field and shifting the ball swiftly as the opposition were left clueless. In the 36th minute, a good pass by Sumit to Nilakanta Sharma helped him score. Though India managed only one goal in the third quarter, the team finished on a high note in the fourth quarter as they put three more goals into the net.

Polish Popiolkowski was the only positive for Poland as he made some brilliant saves off the shots taken by Gursahibjit Singh, Amit Rohidas and Simranjeet Singh. India's eighth and ninth goal came off skillful displays by Mandeep Singh. His first goal was scored after he intercepted Michal Raciniewski to take a direct shot on goal while his second goal was well-assisted by Gurinder Singh.

India's tenth goal was scored after Surender Kumar earned a penalty corner with Amit making a good conversion. With his diligent performance, Mandeep Singh won the man-of-the-match once again.

India, riding high on confidence will now take on Korea in the Final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 on Saturday.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Malaysia Hockey Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hardik Patel Can't Contest Elections As Gujarat HC Refuses To Stay His Conviction In Rioting Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters