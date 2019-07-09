Steve Rhodes Sacked As Bangladesh Head Coach After Cricket World Cup Exit

﻿
Steve Rhodes had been signed a two-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board. In the Cricket World Cup, the team put in a spirited display, but missed out on the semifinal spots. Shakib Al Hasan was his side's sole talisman, registering 606 runs, and notching 11 wickets.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo, "The board had a review following the Pakistan match (Bangladesh's last at the World Cup) in a meeting in London."
2019-07-09T10:45:58+0530

Steve Rhodes has faced the boot as head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, on the back of an average Cricket World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo, "The board had a review following the Pakistan match (Bangladesh's last at the World Cup) in a meeting in London."

He further added, "There it was decided that the BCB and Steve Rhodes will not continue on their agreement. The separation was by mutual consent. The BCB has not yet decided on a new coach for the Sri Lanka series, which is their next assignment."

Although, the team put in a spirited display, but missed out on the semifinal spots. Shakib Al Hasan was his side's sole talisman, registering 606 runs, and notching 11 wickets.

The former cricketer had been signed on a two-year contract. He took charge in June 2018. Also, the contracts of fast bowling coach Courtney Walsh and spin coach Sunil Joshi have not been extended.

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh national cricket team Sports

