Steve Ballmer Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Richest Sports Team Owner

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has dropped to second place in the list of Forbes richest sports teams owners with Steve Ballmer taking the top spot. (More Cricket News)

Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. He bought the team for over $100 million in 2008 through a RIL subsidiary.

Former Microsoft CEO Ballmer owns Los Angeles Clippers. While he has a net worth of $52.7 billion, Ambani stands at $36.8 billion.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, remained the only Indian and sole cricketer to feature in the top 100 of highest-paid athletes of 2020 put forward by Forbes magazine.

With an estimated total earnings of $26 million ($24m from endorsements and $2m from salary/winnings), Kohli has made a jump of more than 30 places from 2019 and is at the 66th spot in the list.

In 2019 too, the ace batsman was the only Indian to feature in the top 100 (at 100th place) with estimated earnings of $25 million.

Meanwhile, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer became the first from the sport to top Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes. With an estimated $106.3 million earned over the past 12 months, the Swiss maestro edged out Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the top spot.

The three athletes immediately below Federer are all football players with Ronaldo on second with estimated earnings of $105 million. Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi is third with an estimated $104 million while Brazil's Neymar comes fourth with $95.5 million.

(With IANS inputs)