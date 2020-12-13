Steph Curry From Stands! Golden State Warriors Star Shows Off His Ridiculous Range In Preseason Return - WATCH

The Golden State Warriors played their first game for 287 days on Saturday and Steph Curry marked the occasion in trademark fashion. (More Sports News)

A shot from the Oracle Arena tunnel was a famed part of Curry's pre-game routine during the Warriors' time at their former Oakland home.

Injury forced Curry to miss most of last season, their first at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with Golden State enduring a prolonged absence from the court as they missed out on playing in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

But the man most consider the greatest shooter in NBA history showed off his ridiculous range as the Warriors ended their long wait for a game in a preseason encounter with the Denver Nuggets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

Curry demonstrated pinpoint accuracy in hitting on a pre-game shot from the Chase Center stands, and it proved a good omen for the Warriors as they prevailed 107-105 despite the absence of Draymond Green and rookie second overall pick James Wiseman.

The Warriors have two further preseason games with the Sacramento Kings before Curry faces his former teammate Kevin Durant in a season-opening clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine