Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara Takes All Ten Wickets In An Innings

He registered 10 for 37 to finish with match figures of 16/110 in Moratuwa.

07 January 2019
Courtesy: ICC
Sri Lanka spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed all 10 wickets in an innings to produce the joint-13th best ever figures in First-class cricket.

Pushpakumara, 31, bowled an unchanged 18.4 overs to help Colombo Cricket Club dismiss Saracens Sports Club for 113, in a fourth-innings chase of 349.

He took 10 for 37 to finish with match figures of 16/110 in Moratuwa. His 10-for are the best in a First-class match in Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner is the first bowler since Pakistan's Zulfiqar Babar, in 2009, to take all 10 wickets in a First-class innings.

He made his international debut in Tests and ODIs in 2017, and has played four Tests and two ODIs for Sri Lanka.

