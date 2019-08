Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the first Test of their series on Day 5 by six wickets. After setting up a thrilling final for today (August 18), Lanka needed 135 runs to record their first win in the World Test Championship.

Now with 60 points in the World Test Championship Table, the Lankans will face the Black Caps in their second Test from August 22 onwards.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne led his team superbly with a fantastic 122-run knock off 243 balls.

