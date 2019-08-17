Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Aim To Recover Vs NZ

﻿
New Zealand were 195/7, with an overall lead of 177, against hosts Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle on Friday. BJ Watling was unbeaten on 63. Catch live updates and live cricket score of the Day 4 of the 1st Test.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2019
Sri Lanka have a task in hand after NZ extended their lead.
2019-08-17T14:08:49+0530

A dominating half-century from BJ Watling has troubled Sri Lanka and gave New Zealand a 177 lead at stumps on Day 3, of the first Test in Galle on August 16. Watling put in a majestic performance to put his side in a good position, and was still there after bad light brought an end to play late in the day. Watling has notched 63-runs, while the Black Caps are 195-7 in their second innings.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 267 and took a first-innings advantage of 18. Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for his side by notching 61 runs.

Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of the first Test (Day 4) of this series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle.

