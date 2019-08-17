Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4: SL Aim To Recover Vs NZ

A dominating half-century from BJ Watling has troubled Sri Lanka and gave New Zealand a 177 lead at stumps on Day 3, of the first Test in Galle on . Watling put in a majestic performance to put his side in a good position, and was still there after bad light brought an end to play late in the day. Watling has notched 63-runs, while the Black Caps are 195-7 in their second innings.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 267 and took a first-innings advantage of 18. Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for his side by notching 61 runs.

