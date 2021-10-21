Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021 is nothing but a dead rubber. Get live streaming details of SL vs NED match here.

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED
Sri Lanka are already in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. Get live streaming details of SL vs NED here. | Courtesy: ICC

Trending

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T23:20:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 11:20 pm

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday in Sharjah is nothing but a dead rubber. With two wins from as many matches, Sri Lanka have already secured a place in the Super 12 while the Dutch are out of contention after losing both their games in the competition. Live streaming of SL vs NED will be available from 7:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Live telecast and live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match:

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match can be seen live on TV. The channels that will be broadcasting the match are Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the SL vs NED will be available through Disney+ Hotstar App. The feed will be available on digital devices and smart TVs. The live streaming starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Although the SL vs NED match is only for the record books, Sri Lanka will still take the opportunity to fix their batting to get back to form before the tournament proper starts on October 23. Although the 2014 champions Sri Lanka have won both their matches quite easily, the lack of form of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal is a worry for the islanders.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

On the other hand, an inexperienced Netherlands will look to finish on a high and gain more experience playing against a Test-playing nation. Batting has been a big letdown for the Dutch with captain Pieter Seelaar and former IPL star Ryan ten Doeschate failing to grab their chances.

Former South Africa spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who migrated to Netherlands in search of better opportunities, also has been a total flop. The only bright spot in the Oranges side was the batting of Max O'Dowd, who got runs in both matches.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Live streaming Netherlands national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Scotland Maul Oman To Book Super 12 Spot

ICC T20 World Cup: Scotland Maul Oman To Book Super 12 Spot

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Doping: Russian Triathlete Becomes First Disqualification From Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Maul Oman To Join Bangladesh In Super 12 - Highlights

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Maul Oman To Join Bangladesh In Super 12 - Highlights

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarters After Hard-fought Win

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters Quarters After Hard-fought Win

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / The country now has a strong 'protective shield' of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, PM said in a video address.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / Close to 15 companies, including pharma giants, have shown their interest to bid for the two new IPL teams to be named on October 25 in Dubai.

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers.

Advertisement