Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A encounter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday in Sharjah is nothing but a dead rubber. With two wins from as many matches, Sri Lanka have already secured a place in the Super 12 while the Dutch are out of contention after losing both their games in the competition. Live streaming of SL vs NED will be available from 7:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

Live telecast and live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match:

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match can be seen live on TV. The channels that will be broadcasting the match are Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the SL vs NED will be available through Disney+ Hotstar App. The feed will be available on digital devices and smart TVs. The live streaming starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Although the SL vs NED match is only for the record books, Sri Lanka will still take the opportunity to fix their batting to get back to form before the tournament proper starts on October 23. Although the 2014 champions Sri Lanka have won both their matches quite easily, the lack of form of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal is a worry for the islanders.

On the other hand, an inexperienced Netherlands will look to finish on a high and gain more experience playing against a Test-playing nation. Batting has been a big letdown for the Dutch with captain Pieter Seelaar and former IPL star Ryan ten Doeschate failing to grab their chances.

Former South Africa spinner Roelof van der Merwe, who migrated to Netherlands in search of better opportunities, also has been a total flop. The only bright spot in the Oranges side was the batting of Max O'Dowd, who got runs in both matches.