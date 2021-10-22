Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
NED Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Dutch Play For Pride Vs Sri Lanka

Follow live cricket scores of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka here. This T20 World Cup match is a dead rubber as SL are already in the Super-12 stage and NED have no chance to qualify.

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka first round group A T20 World Cup 2021 match in Sharjah Friday evening will only be for the record books. The Lankans have already qualified for Super-12 stage. Follow here live cricket scores of NED vs SL. Photo: ICC | Courtesy: ICC

2021-10-22T18:42:39+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:42 pm

Winless in two group matches, the Netherlands have nothing but pride to play for against Sri Lanka, who will be aiming to enter the Super-12 stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup by topping Group A. The Dutch have lost their matches against Ireland and Namibia and will have to produce their best to topple unbeaten Sri Lanka, who are still sorting out their top and middle order batting ahead of the main rounds starting on October 23. This is the first match for both teams in Sharjah and if the IPL is anything to go by, the wickets will be slow turners. One bright spark for the men in orange has been the form of batter Max O’Dowd, who hit consecutive half-centuries in losing causes, and he will look to make it a hat-trick against a dangerous Sri Lankan attack. Sri Lanka and Netherlands have clashed once before. In the 2014 T20 World Cup, a year in which Sri Lanka won the championship, they had bowled out the Dutch for a paltry 39 and won with 15 overs to spare. But that was when the Lankans were a world-beating and classy side. Follow live cricket scores of T20 World Cup 2021 match between NED vs SL here.

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | IRE Vs NAM

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren.

Jayanta Oinam Sharjah UAE Cricket Live streaming Sri Lanka national cricket team Netherlands national cricket team T20 Cricket T20 World Cup Live Score Live Blog Sports
