Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 8 Wickets

Already through to the Super 12, Sri Lanka bundled out Netherlands for just 44 runs in 10 overs, then chased down the target in 7.1 overs.

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 8 Wickets
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne appeals unsuccessfully during their ICC T20 World Cup, first round match against Netherlands in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 8 Wickets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T21:55:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:55 pm

Already qualified for the Super 12s, Sri Lanka thrashed Netherlands by eight wickets in their final T20 World Cup first round match with the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana bamboozling the opposition batters in Sharjah, UAE on Friday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The inconsequential match ended inside two hours, as Sri Lanka first bundled out the opposition for a paltry 44, the sixth-lowest total in T20 history, and then cantered to the target in just 7.1 overs.

The chase was a walk in the park, as opener Kusal Perera, blazed his way to an unbeaten 33 off 24 balls, as he tore apart the Netherlands attack.

It was Sri Lanka's third win in as many matches and they topped Group A with six points. They now take on Bangladesh at the same venue on Sunday in their first Super 12 match.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The day surely belonged to the young Sri Lankan spinners, Hasaranga (3/9) and Theekshana (2/3), who spun their web around the Netherlands to bowl them out in 10 overs.

The 44-run total by Netherlands was the second lowest in T20 World Cup history.

Put in to bat, Netherlands lost in-form opener Max O’Dowd (2) cheaply, as he was run-out in the first over, courtesy a direct hit by rival skipper Dasun Shanaka.

It soon became 19/2 as young off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana used the carrom ball to perfection, as he cleaned up Ben Cooper (9).

Theekshana was on a roll, as he picked up his second wicket in the same over, again using the carrom ball to castle Stephan Myburgh (5). Netherlands was teetering at 20/3 at that stage.

Sri Lanka were surging as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/9) scalped two wickets in the fifth over.

First, he trapped Colin Ackermann (11) in the front, as the Dutch were in all sorts of trouble at 31/4.

Hasaranga, in a similar fashion, removed Bas De Leede (0) as Netherlands lost half their side for 32.

It was a procession for Netherlands batters as Roelof van der Merve (0) and skipper Pieter Seelaar (2) also went cheaply.

The rival skipper was again trapped in the front by Hasaranga, who produced a stellar show on a track which aided the spinners.

Right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara (3/7) then sent the lower order packing, claiming three wickets in the 10th over, as misery continued for Netherlands, who were bowled out in just 60 balls.

While chasing, Sri Lanka lost opener Pathum Nissanka (0) in the second over, but Perera saw the team home without much fuss, as he took the Netherlands attack to cleaners, hammering six fours in the process.

Charith Asalanka, who replaced Dinesh Chandimal, could not make most of the opportunity, as he departed for six. But eventually left-handed Perera took the team home in company of Avishka Fernando (2 not out).

Tags

PTI Sharjah UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Sri Lanka national cricket team Netherlands national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Namibia's Historic Entry In T20 World Cup Super-12 A Great Advertisement For Cricket Development

Namibia's Historic Entry In T20 World Cup Super-12 A Great Advertisement For Cricket Development

T20 World Cup: Australia Captain Aaron Finch To Back David Warner's Ability And Judgement

Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen: F1 Title Fight Could Take Big Swing In US, Mexico Grand Prix

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Loses In Quarters

ICC T20 World Cup: Namibia Beat Ireland, Progress To Super 12

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

NED Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Thrash Netherlands In Final First-round Match - Highlights

NED Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Thrash Netherlands In Final First-round Match - Highlights

Wasim Akram Picks Suryakumar Yadav As 'Game-changer' For India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Wasim Akram Picks Suryakumar Yadav As 'Game-changer' For India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA, Super 12 Opener

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA, Super 12 Opener

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement